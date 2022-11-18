Maha: Defamation case filed against Rahul for ‘derogatory’ remarks on Savarkar

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 18th November 2022 1:28 pm IST

Thane: The police in Thane city of Maharashtra have registered a case of defamation against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his “derogatory” remarks against freedom fighter V D Savarkar, an official said on Friday.

The first information report (FIR) against Gandhi was registered at Thane Nagar police station on Thursday, he said.

“The case was filed based on the complaint lodged by Vandana Dongre, a functionary of the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The complainant alleged that Gandhi hurt the sentiments of citizens through his derogatory statements against Savarkar,” the official said.

