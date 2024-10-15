Maha, Jharkhand polls: Telangana ministers appointed as Congress observers

Hyderabad: Cabinet ministers from Telangana have been appointed as key observers for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, according to an announcement made by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday.

This strategic decision comes ahead of the Election Commission’s scheduled announcement of election dates for both states.

The AICC has designated 11 leaders to oversee five divisions in Maharashtra, with notable inclusions from Telangana: Seethakka and Uttam Kumar Reddy, both serving as ministers.

Congress President Shri @kharge has appointed AICC Senior Observers (Division- wise) and State Election Senior Coordinators for Maharashtra, as follows, for the ensuing assembly elections in the state, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/syuSm3ZiTE — Congress (@INCIndia) October 15, 2024

In Jharkhand, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka has been appointed alongside senior leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Tarik Anwar.

Hon'ble Congress President Shri @kharge has appointed the following leaders as AICC Senior Observers for Jharkhand for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/VhoUp9aLeQ — Congress (@INCIndia) October 15, 2024

The Election Commission is expected to announce the election schedule later today, with significant implications for all political parties in the fray as they gear up for a competitive electoral landscape. The current term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26, while Jharkhand’s Assembly term concludes on January 5, 2025.

The ECI is also expected to announce election dates for around 50 by-elections, including the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi vacated, with the Congress nominating Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as its candidate.

The ECI is also expected to announce election dates for around 50 by-elections, including the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi vacated, with the Congress nominating Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as its candidate.

In Maharashtra, the ruling coalition, Mahayuti — the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party—will face the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which includes the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (NCP-SP) as well as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Whereas in Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), part of the INDIA bloc, will compete against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and the BJP.