Maha scrap dealer’s shop razed after ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans during match

Maharashtra’s Malvan Municipal Council authorities on Monday, February 24, bulldozed a shop of a Muslim scrap dealer after locals accused him of raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match following Rohit Sharma’s dismissal on Sunday.

The situation escalated the following day when Hindutva outfit members staged protests and bike rallies to demand immediate legal and bulldozer action against the scrap dealer.

In response to the public outcry, the authorities including Malvan Municipal officials and police took hurried action and demolished the structures associated with the scrap dealer’s business using JCB machinery. The authorities defended their move while citing encroachment reasons.

The Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane shared visuals of the demolition on X and expressed gratitude towards the administration for their prompt action.

“A Muslim migrant scrap dealer raised anti-India slogans after the India-Pakistan match yesterday. As a response, we will ensure this outsider is expelled from the district. Before that, we have already demolished his illegal scrap shop. We thank the Malvan Municipal Council and police for their prompt action”, he wrote.

On the other hand, a video surfaced across social media shows a huge crowd of Pakistani fans celebrating Virat Kohli’s century in Islamabad during the match. Social media users questioned the contrasting reactions, asking, “Imagine if an Indian had celebrated a Pakistani player’s century what would have happened?”.

“Pakistani cricket fans celebrating Kohli’s 100, cheering, clapping, I doubt in India we can celebrate Babar’s 100 without getting an FIR or called Anti National,” wrote another.

