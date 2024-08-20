Maha sexual abuse case: Parents made to wait for 11 hrs, claims Oppn

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday alleged that the parents of a girl who was sexually abused at a school in Badlapur were made to sit at the police station for 11 hours to file their complaint.

In a video message posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Congress leader said the incident — where two kindergarten girls were allegedly abused inside the school — was “bigger” than the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a hospital in Kolkata which has produced national outrage.

“Atrocities are committed on a three-and-half years old girl, a four-year-old girl, and at the police station, they (parents) are made to wait for 11 hours when they seek to file a complaint….Is there any sensitivity left? I spoke to the police commissioner and told him that the woman police officer responsible for this delay must be suspended immediately,” Wadettiwar said.

Taking a swipe at the Eknath Shinde-led state government’s much-advertised Ladki Bahin scheme for women, he asked why the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers were silent about the present case.

Stating that Maharashtra has left Uttar Pradesh behind when it comes to crimes against women, the Congress leader said when a woman doctor was raped and murdered in West Bengal, there was a flurry of accusations against the government there, but the “incident in Badlapur is bigger than that.”

The trial of the case should be completed within three months and the accused should be hanged, the leader of opposition demanded.