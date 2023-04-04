Maha: Union Minister Bharti Pawar participates in Savarkar Gaurav Yatra

Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharti Pawar, Nashik East MLA Rahul Dhikle, senior BJP leaders Laxman Savji and Balasaheb Sanap and the party's city unit president Girish Palve participated in the yatra.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th April 2023 8:12 pm IST
Ram Navami yatra taking place in Jahangirpuri despite no permission granted by the police (Screengrab: ANI)

Nashik: Union minister Dr Bharti Pawar took part in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ in Maharashtra’s Nashik city on Tuesday.

The yatra began at the Swatantryaveer Savarkar memorial at Adgaon Naka and culminated at Panchavati Karanja in the Nashik East assembly constituency.

Floral tributes were paid to Savarkar at the memorial and participants sporting saffron caps with the words “Mi Savarkar” marched through parts of the city.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
MVA rally, BJP’s Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in Aurangabad on Sunday

Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharti Pawar, Nashik East MLA Rahul Dhikle, senior BJP leaders Laxman Savji and Balasaheb Sanap and the party’s city unit president Girish Palve participated in the yatra.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shinde-led Shiv Sena had last month announced that Savarkar Gaurav Yatras would be taken out in each district of Maharashtra to honour Savarkar’s contribution to the country and to counter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism against him.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th April 2023 8:12 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button