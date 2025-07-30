Mahabubabad villagers press for long-pending bridge with protest

The bridge was sanctioned during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 30th July 2025 7:35 pm IST
Villagers in Mahabubabad district protest at Munneru Vagu for high-level bridge on Wednesday
Villagers in Mahabubabad district protest at Munneru Vagu for high-level bridge on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Villagers held a protest at the Munneru Vagu in Garla mandal of Mahabubabad district on Wednesday, July 30, demanding that the state government construct a high-level bridge across the stream.

The bridge, sanctioned during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, is yet to be built despite many assurances by Yellandu Congress MLA Koram Kanakaiah. He promised to construct it at the cost of Rs 20 crore, villagers allege.

This is not the first time locals have protested for the bridge. A month ago, the Democratic Students Federation (DSFI) staged a demonstration with similar demands. Its convener, Dr Vivek, had warned to go on fast-unto-death if the construction did not start. He said many lives were washed away in heavy floodwater during the monsoons.

MS Teachers

Munneru Vagu is a tributary of the Krishna River, which originates in the Warangal district, flows through the Mahabubabad district, and joins the Krishna River in the Khammam district.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 30th July 2025 7:35 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button