Mahabubabad villagers press for long-pending bridge with protest

Hyderabad: Villagers held a protest at the Munneru Vagu in Garla mandal of Mahabubabad district on Wednesday, July 30, demanding that the state government construct a high-level bridge across the stream.

The bridge, sanctioned during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, is yet to be built despite many assurances by Yellandu Congress MLA Koram Kanakaiah. He promised to construct it at the cost of Rs 20 crore, villagers allege.

This is not the first time locals have protested for the bridge. A month ago, the Democratic Students Federation (DSFI) staged a demonstration with similar demands. Its convener, Dr Vivek, had warned to go on fast-unto-death if the construction did not start. He said many lives were washed away in heavy floodwater during the monsoons.

Munneru Vagu is a tributary of the Krishna River, which originates in the Warangal district, flows through the Mahabubabad district, and joins the Krishna River in the Khammam district.