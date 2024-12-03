Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde discharged from hospital

Maharashtra caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde was discharged from Thane’s Jupiter Hospital on Tuesday, December 3, after he complained of not feeling well earlier in the day.

It has been reported that the Shiv Sena chief complained about a sore throat and fever since last week. According to his party, Shinde was rushed to the hospital for a “routine check-up”.

“I am fine, do not worry,” Shinde told reporters as he was driven to Jupiter Hospital. He has been unwell for the last few days, and staying at his private residence here.

His decision to head to his village Dare in Satara district last Friday had sparked speculation that he was unhappy over the way the new Mahayuti government was shaping up.

Maharashtra elections

The high-voltage Maharashtra Assembly elections saw the Mahayuti alliance, consisting of Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Nationalist Congress (Ajit Pawar), as a clear winner defeating the opposition Maha Vikas Agadhi, consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress (Sharad Pawar) by a large margin.

However, even after its spectacular win in the Assembly elections, the Mahayuti Alliance has failed to declare the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

Speculations suggest discord among the Mahayuti alliance partners after reports emerged of Shinde being sidelined for the CM’s post with Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP emerging as the frontrunner for the position.

Refuting the allegations, Shinde stated on December 1 that all is well between the alliance partners and that the BJP will take the final call for the CM’s post. “We will take a decision (on Maharashtra CM) in a day or two. We have held discussions, and the discussions will continue. You will get to know when we take a final decision,” he had told reporters.