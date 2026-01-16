Maharashtra: Gauri Lankesh murder accused wins Jalna civic poll

Jalna: Shrikant J Pangarkar, an accused in the 2017 killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, on Friday, January 16, won as a corporator from the Jalna Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra.

Counting of votes for 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra, which went to polls a day before, is currently underway.

Pangarkar had contested as an Independent candidate from electoral ward No. 13. He defeated his nearest rival, Raosaheb Dhoble of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pangarkar secured 2,661 votes, while Dhoble polled 2,477 votes, a poll official said.

Except for Shiv Sena, almost all major political parties had fielded their candidates against Pangarkar.

Pangarkar had earlier served as a member of the Jalna Municipal Council from 2001 to 2006, when the Shiv Sena was undivided. After being denied a party ticket in 2011, he joined the right-wing Hindu Janjagruti Samiti.

Killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence by two bike-borne assailants in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017, triggering outrage against the Hindutva forces all over the country.

In August 2018, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Pangarkar under provisions of the Explosives Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

He was later granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on September 4, 2024.

Late Gauri Lankesh was known for her poignant attacks on the Hindutva forces, especially the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). She was also closely involved in bringing Naxals to mainstream society.

Meanwhile, the BJP is heading towards capturing control of the Jalna Municipal Corporation.

The BJP is leading in 41 seats in the 65-member Jalna civic body. The BJP and its allies, Shiv Sena and NCP, had contested separately.

