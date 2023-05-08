Maharashtra leaders join Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Hyderabad: Several leaders of the ‘Bhoomi Putra Sangatan’ of Maharashtra joined Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao led party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party on Sunday.

Santosh Wadekar, the organization’s founding president, was welcomed into the party by BRS chief minister KCR, following a meeting with party leaders.

Many leaders like Kiran Wabale, Avinash Deshmukh, Rajan Rokde Ashok Andale and Asif Bai Sheikh also announced their merger with the BRS party.

On the occasion, other leaders like Smadhan, Deepak Kompelwar (APP), Yodita Kompelwar Ramu Chauhan, Viya Trilok Jain and Santhosh Kamble and Lakshmi Kant Bhange (Akhil Bharatiya Kranti Dal) also joined the party.

On Saturday, leaders from the Latur, Raigad, Thane and Mumbai districts of Maharashtra joined BRS.

Leaders including seniors who joined the BRS party are, Udgir (Latur), Gunvanth Rao, Prakash K Thombare, Rahul S Salvi, Sidharth Hate and Munaf Adhikari (from Raigad), Devendra Solanki and P.S. Nagarjan (Mumbai).

Maharashtra BRS leaders Manik Kadam and Shankaranna Dhondge and Chennur MLA B Suman were present during the joining of Maharashtra leaders.

Manik Kadam of Parbhani district joined the BRS party on February 28, 2023, and was appointed as the Maharashtra BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) Kisan Cell chief by the party supremo and Telangana CM KCR.

On December 8, 2022, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) become BRS after approval from the Election Commission, in a bid to expand the activities of the party and make it a national party.

After the announcement of the Karnataka Assembly elections, KCR sent teams of leaders to Karnataka and sought a separate report from some experts. It has also extended its support to the JDS in the upcoming elections in the state.

The BRS on May 4, inaugurated a newly built party office with modern amenities in Vasant Vihar, New Delhi.

During his stay, KCR held meetings with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Janata Dal leader Kumaraswamy, and leaders of farmers’ associations from several states.

The minister held discussions on a possible non-BJP partnership to emerge as a strong alternative to the BJP-led central government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.