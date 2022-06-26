Maharashtra minister Uday Samant also joins rebel camp

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 26th June 2022 5:41 pm IST
Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant also joins rebel camp
Maha minister Uday Samant on his way to Assam. Photo: ANI.

Mumbai: In another setback to the besieged Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Sunday went to join the party rebels in Guwahati.

Samant, who was in Mumbai for the past few days and had taken part in all the Sena brainstormers, abruptly left for Surat and from there, took a flight to Guwahati.

Also Read
Maha stunner: Thackeray offered CM post to Shinde on May 20, claims Aditya

This makes him the 8th Minister who has shifted allegiance even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Minister Aditya Thackeray warned that “traitors” will not be taken back to the party they have back-stabbed and left.

MS Education Academy

The development came amid reports emanating from Guwahati that the rebels group now wants to make their leader, Minister Eknath Shinde the new Chief Minister, while Union Minister Raosaheb Danve-Patil claimed that his BJP will form a new government within next 2 to 3 days.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button