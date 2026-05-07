Maharashtra police seizes 4,796 swords and daggers used for Sikh ceremonies

In a major catch, the Nanded police seized 4,796 sharp-edged weapons during a search operation at Vazirabad and Itwara police station limits on Wednesday, May 6.

Police maintained that the swords and daggers are used for ceremonial purposes by the Sikh community. However, stocking high-quality weapons without safety and audit risks the misuse of the weapons.

Superintendent of Police Nanded, Abinash Kumar, told media persons that the Nanded Rural police had caught a man during vehicle checking and seized a sharp-edged weapon from him.

“Based on the information collected regarding the source of the weapon, the police conducted a search operation in three police stations. At one place, 4,796 sharp-edged weapons, including swords and daggers, were found and immediately seized,” said Abinash Kumar. The property is worth around Rs. 48 lakh.

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The SP said the weapons are of high-grade quality, referred to as import quality. One person, Jaswanth Singh, was detained by the police in connection with the seizure.

In the last few weeks, the Nanded police have launched a massive crackdown against organised crime following a series of murders involving criminal gangs in the district. The police had recently conducted raids against gambling dens and matka operators in the district.