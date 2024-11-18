Maharashtra polls: The voter has his task cut out—no issues, only Hindutva

Decades ago, I had asked a senior politician why elections could not be fought on primary issues. In the conversation I listed, say a promise to provide clean drinking water to each and every household across Maharashtra, or housing, good health care, or even good schools. Why do emotions, castes, religion, and much else that are intangible come into play?

The stunning response was, “We are in politics, not running a Rotary Club”. Stunning moment because the politician is known for his tall stature. Since the conversation was private, his name is not being disclosed (the problem with old-style journalists). Another who too was a chief minister spoke with pride that he had built a “nice crematorium” back home.

But the voters often seek real development that changes their lives for the good. The major component of that ‘development’ they crave for is good roads in their towns and villages, working and extensive drains, and an area set aside for small and medium industries in their area so investors can come and provide jobs. But the job they prefer is employment in government services because it pays well and is secure.

They are not asking for the moon. The voters, especially the educated young want to avoid migrating to the major cities, and this was made amply clear when television news anchors, like Rajdeep Sardesai hopped across Maharashtra to cover the ongoing elections to the Maharashtra Assembly. The voting for the 288 seats is on November 20.

The tragedy is the demand for these come after 75 years of being an independent country where you cannot blame the colonialists. If the demand has persisted for decades, we have gone wrong all along. But planners talk of cities where one can walk to work but in towns, there are roads where one cannot even do that; the walker can only stumble but there is no work.

This only underscores how by not providing for enough jobs, investment being abysmally low, the presumed benefits of the demographic dividend are being wasted. Youth are arriving in towns and cities with hope but end up in unskilled low-paying jobs like being delivery boys. Not being industrialized, mere trading and commerce yields little.

While employment is not the only but principal demand, the ongoing election is bringing out a welter of layer after layer of issues on which the voters would decide which way their votes go. Many have been cynical – koi jeete toh bhi kuch nahi badlega – but vote they would for other reasons. Several issues would be the determinant of the direction of the vote flow.

One is the agrarian distress. Soya beans are increasingly becoming a favorite crop but the prices they get are equal to what was a dozen years ago, not adjusted for inflation. The cost of raising the crop is higher than the input costs, unpaid family labour included. Cotton, grape, onions; you name it and there is distress akin to the soya. Probably soon a farmer may have a reason not to farm.

Inflation is bugging the voter. A majority of women who are beneficiaries of the Rs 1,500 dole every month are happy to receive it but content that it was a smoke and mirrors trick. The prices go up because of the government’s actions, or more importantly, inaction and the stipend bankroll the inflation.

The overarching element is Hindutva which has taken strong roots in the state. It is not clear if the other issues of bread and butter or roti and sabzi would override it. Would they be judging the promises of a candidate or a party or go by the Hindutva flagged as a key determinater of the state of Maharashtra as it evolves? Or go by the performance so far. The voter has an unenviable task before him/her.

One mystery that dogs the state is the inexplicable need for the voter to opt for one or the other families that are seeking entry to the Assembly or retain it. According to reports, as many as 100 families are in the fray because it helps establish a grip on a constituency and be the lord and master there. Is it the voters’ responsibility to vote for them and forego what they demand, “development”? They often do.