Maharashtra secretariat section officer held for accepting Rs 6.37 lakh bribe

The accused, Vilas Lad, is a Class 1 officer posted at the state secretariat in south Mumbai, an official said on Sunday, April 5.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th April 2026 8:32 am IST|   Updated: 6th April 2026 8:46 am IST
Arrested official Vilas Lad
Vilas Lad

Mumbai: The Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a Mantralaya section officer for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6.37 lakh to approve funds for developmental works, officials said.

The accused, Vilas Lad, is a Class 1 officer posted at the state secretariat in south Mumbai, an official said on Sunday, April 5.

The complainant had applied for a government grant to develop basic infrastructure facilities in his village on behalf of a village sarpanch. While following up on the proposal, he met Lad, who allegedly demanded Rs 6.37 lakh to approve the funds, he said.

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Unwilling to pay the bribe, the applicant approached the ACB Mumbai and lodged a complaint. A verification conducted by the anti-graft agency on March 16 confirmed that Lad had demanded a bribe.

The accused official was caught while allegedly accepting the bribe money in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, the official said, adding that he was arrested after a case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Further probe is underway.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th April 2026 8:32 am IST|   Updated: 6th April 2026 8:46 am IST

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