Maharashtra secretariat section officer held for accepting Rs 6.37 lakh bribe

Mumbai: The Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a Mantralaya section officer for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6.37 lakh to approve funds for developmental works, officials said.

The accused, Vilas Lad, is a Class 1 officer posted at the state secretariat in south Mumbai, an official said on Sunday, April 5.

The complainant had applied for a government grant to develop basic infrastructure facilities in his village on behalf of a village sarpanch. While following up on the proposal, he met Lad, who allegedly demanded Rs 6.37 lakh to approve the funds, he said.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the applicant approached the ACB Mumbai and lodged a complaint. A verification conducted by the anti-graft agency on March 16 confirmed that Lad had demanded a bribe.

The accused official was caught while allegedly accepting the bribe money in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, the official said, adding that he was arrested after a case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Further probe is underway.