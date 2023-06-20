Maharashtra: Woman MLA slaps civic engineer, video goes viral

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2023 9:24 pm IST
Photo; Twitter grab

Thane: A video showing a woman legislator from the Thane district of Maharashtra slapping a civic engineer in public view has gone viral on social media.

In a viral video, Mira Bhayandar MLA, Geeta Jain can be seen abusing two engineers of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation over razing some structures which resulted in the occupants, including children, staying on roads ahead of monsoon.

Jain questioned how could the engineers raze structures and asked them to produce Government Resolution (GR).

Jain could not be reached for comments.

A text message seeking the reaction of MBMC commissioner Dileep Dhole evoked no response.

Jain, a former BJP mayor, won the 2019 polls as an Independent.

She supports the BJP-Shiv Sena government.

