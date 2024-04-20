Mahavir Jayanti: Closure of meat shops in Hyderabad on April 21

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) commissioner Ronald Rose ordered the closure of all meat shops and slaughter houses on April 21, owing to Mahavir Jayanti.

“All the Cattle and Sheep & Goat slaughterhouses of GHMC and the retail Meat & Beef shops within the limits of GHMC shall remain closed on 21-04-2024 on account of “Mahavir Jayanthi”. In this regard, the officers in the address entry are requested to instruct all the concerned officers to extend necessary co-operation to the Municipal staff in carrying out the orders.” the commissioner said in an order.

Mahavir Jayanti is the most significant religious festival in Jainism, celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the last and most revered Thirthankara of Jainism.