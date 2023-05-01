Mahesh Babu buys new property in Dubai!

Hyderabad: Our favourite Tollywood actors are making waves not only on the big screen but also in real estate. It’s no secret that investing in real estate investment is a popular trend among celebrities today, with locations ranging from Hyderabad to Mumbai and even Goa.

And the latest news has it that Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has purchased a stunning villa in Dubai! According to the Greatandhra report, Mahesh purchased this luxurious property from a renowned builder and is currently in Dubai completing the registration process.

This villa is sure to be the envy of many because it is located in a prime area along the beautiful seashore. And we can only imagine the stunning interiors that await Mahesh’s impeccable taste and style.

Superstar Mahesh Babu

But that’s not all—according to rumours, Mahesh Babu’s remuneration is also rising. He is expected to earn a whopping Rs 65–70 crore for his latest film, directed by Trivikram, a significant increase from his previous remuneration. It’s no surprise that Mahesh is one of Telugu cinema’s highest-paid actors, as he continues to win hearts both on and off the screen.

So let us toast to our superstar Mahesh Babu, who has added another feather to his cap with his latest investment in Dubai. We can’t wait to see what this unstoppable force in entertainment and real estate has in store for us next. Stay tuned for more information!