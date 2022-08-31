Mahesh Babu, daughter Sitara’s fee for reality show goes viral

Hyderabad: Touted as the ‘Prince of Tollywood‘ Mahesh Babu is one of the most sought-after actors. After entertaining the audience for over two decades, he has now established massive stardom for himself.

Mahesh Babu made his Tollywood debut in the year 1999 with Raja Kumarudu and won the Nandi award for Best Male Debut. He had bowled over the audience with his acting prowess, however, it was with ‘Pokiri’ (2006) that his position as a superstar was cemented in the Telugu-film industry.

Apart from a huge fan following, he is also one of the highest-paid actors of Tollywood and apparently charges Rs. 80 crores per film.

Recently, Mahesh Babu hit the headlines for his upcoming guest appearance on Dance India Dance Telugu with his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and their fees for this exclusive endorsement has been going viral on the internet.

Scroll ahead to check out the huge figure.

Mahesh Babu’s fees for DID appearance

According to a report in Telugu Cinema, Mahesh Babu has signed a deal with Zee Telugu where he agreed to promote the channel for a year. According to the deal, he will make appearances in reality shows, TV serials, and other programs produced by the channel.

As part of this deal, Mahesh filmed the DID episode with his daughter and was paid Rs. 9 crores for the same.

Quite a huge amount, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, speaking about his professional front, Mahesh Babu has two interesting movies with S S Rajamouli and Trivikram Srinivas.