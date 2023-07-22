Mahesh Babu, his family spotted in style at Hyd airport [Video]

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s family vacation has finally begun! The beloved actor was spotted at Hyderabad airport this morning with his lovely family, his wife Namrata and their adorable children, Sitara and Gautam.

Mahesh is taking a well-deserved break from his hectic shooting schedule to spend time with his loved ones. The actor has been shooting for his next movie Guntur Kaaram.

Fashionistas couldn’t help but notice Mahesh’s impeccable style as he took on casual attire and covered his face with a cap while flaunting the exquisite Louis Vuitton Christopher MM backpack once more. We already spoke about his luxurious accessory in our previous article and the bag comes with a price tag of Rs. 3.92 lakhs!

Fans and admirers are anticipating heartwarming family moments as they await glimpses of the superstar’s vacation. Mahesh Babu’s commitment to balancing work and family life continues to inspire his adoring fans.

Stay tuned for more information on the SUPER family’s wonderful vacation!