Mahesh Babu joins Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ as Telugu voice of Mufasa

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, known for his amazing acting, is stepping into the global spotlight. It has been officially announced that he will be the Telugu voice for Mufasa in Disney’s highly anticipated movie MUFASA: THE LION KING.

The Telugu trailer will be released on August 26th at 11:07 AM, giving fans their first look at this exciting project. The movie is set to hit theaters on December 20th in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

There were earlier reports that the team behind Mufasa: The Lion King was eager to have Mahesh Babu voice Mufasa because they felt his powerful voice would be perfect for the role. This is a huge achievement for Tollywood, as it’s the first time a Telugu actor is involved in such a big global project.

Fans are thrilled about the chance to hear Mahesh Babu as Mufasa. This project not only boosts his career but also brings attention to Tollywood’s growing impact on the world stage.

In the Hindi version of the movie, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan voiced Mufasa, with his sons Aryan as Simba and AbRam as young Mufasa, adding to the excitement.

On the professional, Mahesh Babu is busy preparing for his next big movie, ‘SSMB29,’ directed by SS Rajamouli. This movie is expected to be one of the biggest releases in the coming years, with a planned release in 2027.