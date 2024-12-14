Mahesh Babu likely to romance Priyanka Chopra Jonas next

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film, tentatively called SSMB29, is set to start filming in January 2025. Latest update about the movie has it that global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is being considered for a lead role. If confirmed, this would mark her big comeback to Indian cinema.

This film is being called one of India’s most ambitious projects, with a massive budget of Rs. 900–1000 crores. It’s rumored to be a globe-trotting action-adventure set in exotic locations like the Amazon rainforest. Written by Vijayendra Prasad, the story took two years to develop and will introduce a fresh, grand world to Indian audiences.

Priyanka, who last appeared in The Sky Is Pink, has been focusing on Hollywood projects. If she joins this movie, it could be a game-changer for her career. The collaboration between Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Rajamouli has already created a huge buzz among fans.

There’s also talk that the film’s protagonist is inspired by Lord Hanuman and that it may be released in two parts. Industry experts predict it could break box office records, potentially becoming the first Indian film to cross Rs. 3000 crores worldwide.

Rajamouli, known for hits like Baahubali and RRR, is famous for creating cinematic spectacles. If Priyanka comes on board, her star power combined with Mahesh Babu’s charisma and Rajamouli’s vision will make SSMB29 an unforgettable film.