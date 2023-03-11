Mahesh Babu, Namrata win hearts again; gifts laptop to student in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu is a hero in every sense of the word. He is more than just a superstar. His unwavering dedication to charity and social welfare has won the hearts of millions, and his most recent act of kindness towards a struggling student is just one more example of his caring and charitable nature.

On International Women’s Day, Namrata, through the Mahesh Babu Foundation, showed incredible kindness by giving the student a laptop. She offered financial support for the student’s future studies in addition to supporting her in continuing her education. The students’ gratitude for Mahesh and Namrata is apparent, and their parents are grateful for the couple’s kindness.

Mahesh Babu’s fans are overjoyed to witness their hero expanding the lives of those who are less privileged. He has consistently expressed a desire to use his well-known status and wealth for charitable causes, and the charitable donations he has made through the Mahesh Foundation are evidence of this commitment. He is always willing to help, despite his busy schedule.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Tollywood‘s upcoming film, SSMB28, which is directed by Trivikram and stars Pooja Hegde. Apart from this, he also has a project with SS Rajamouli and fans quite excited about the collaboration.