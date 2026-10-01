Mahesh Babu praises Fahadh Faasil’s Don’t Trouble The Trouble

Hyderabad: Commending actor Fahadh Faasil for his fine work in director Shashank Yeleti’s upcoming fantasy entertainer ‘Don’t Trouble The Trouble’, Telugu star Mahesh Babu on Wednesday called Fahadh Faasil “a stupendous actor”.

Taking to his X timeline to write a lengthy post on the film and what a beautiful experience it was, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Just watched the #DontTroubleTheTrouble Movie!!!What a beautifully complete experience this is. Such a well crafted and happy film… Thoroughly entertaining and deeply moving at the same time. The film carries such a rare sense of warmth throughout!”

He then went on to praise the film’s lead actors — Fahadh Faasil and child artiste Ssara.

He wrote,” Fahadh sir – you are a stupendous actor. Watching you evolve, experiment and reinvent yourself is truly inspiring. Fahadh sir and our lil cute Ssara are simply brilliant together! You can see the characters living, breathing and feeling every moment!!!”

Mahesh Babu then told the film’s producer S S Karthikeya, “Karth – you couldn’t have asked for a more special beginning. After everything you have poured into this film, you can finally breathe easy.You and Shobu have created something truly special and I couldn’t be happier for you both. Shashank you have done a fantastic job.The way you have brought this beautiful world together is truly commendable….”

He concluded the note saying, “Sending all my love and best wishes to the entire team. You have a gem on your hands. October 2nd… everyone should experience this magic! #FahadhFaasil #SsaraPalekar @ShashankYeleti @kaalabhairava7 @ssk1122 @Shobu_ #PrasadDevineni @ArkaMediaWorks @SBbySSK.”

Just watched the #DontTroubleTheTrouble Movie!!!What a beautifully complete experience this is ❤️❤️❤️ Such a well crafted and happy film… thoroughly entertaining and deeply moving at the same time 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 The film carries such a rare sense of warmth throughout!!!



Fahadh sir – u… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 30, 2026

For the unaware, acclaimed producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni have joined hands with SS Karthikeya to produce the exciting, content-rich film that is being presented by none other than ace director S S Rajamouli.

The film, which is a fantasy entertainer, has three legends of the Indian film industry — Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Balakrishna– lending their voices for a voiceover in the film’s Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu trailers respectively.

The film, which has been written and directed by Shashank Yeleti, has been co-written by Hamza Ali. It has music by Kaala Bhairava and cinematography by Australian cinematographer Brad Francis. Editing for the film is by Praveen Anthony.

‘Don’t Trouble The Trouble’ is slated to hit screens worldwide on October 2 this year.