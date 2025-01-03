Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli’s SSMB 29’s potetial release date

Hyderabad: The much-awaited adventure film SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli, officially began with a pooja ceremony on January 2, 2025. The event, held at a private venue in Hyderabad, was simple and low-key, with no official photos shared. Rajamouli wants Mahesh Babu’s new look to be a surprise for fans.

Ram Charan’s Release Prediction

At the trailer launch of his movie Game Changer, Ram Charan, who worked with Rajamouli on RRR, shared his thoughts about SSMB29. “If there’s no big issue like COVID-19, the film will release in about a year and a half,” he joked. Rajamouli replied with a laugh, saying, “Looks like I’ve trained him well.” If we go by Ram Charan’s hint, then the movie is likely to arrive in theatres by July or August 2026.

When will Mahesh Babu – Rajamouli film will release?



Ram Charan predicts#GameChanger trailer launch pic.twitter.com/DRlsjK0W5S — idlebrain.com (@idlebraindotcom) January 2, 2025

Big Plans Ahead

Rajamouli is known for taking time to perfect his movies, as seen with Baahubali and RRR. For SSMB29, pre-production is in full swing, and shooting is expected to begin by April 2025. The movie will be released in two parts: the first in 2027 and the second in 2029.

There are rumors that Priyanka Chopra might join as the female lead, and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran could play the villain. With a massive budget of Rs. 1000 crores, this will be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Mahesh Babu’s role is said to be inspired by Lord Hanuman, combining mythology with thrilling action. Fans can expect stunning visuals and an epic storyline.