Mahesh Babu to never act in Bollywood films?

Hyderabad: Telugu star Mahesh Babu, who will next be seen in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, was present at a public event in Hyderabad on Thursday.

On being quizzed about Mahesh’s Bollywood entry, he expressed that he has no intention to do a movie, at least in the near future.

Mahesh Babu said, “There is no need to do direct Hindi movies. Because, Telugu movies are being watched by people across the country, there is no need that I act in Hindi movies in specific.”

Mahesh says that he is committed to doing films in Telugu and his film with Rajamouli will be his first pan-India release. Despite being chased by Bollywood for years, Mahesh has never made a Hindi film.

Mahesh-starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will release on May 12. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is billed to be a commercial drama.