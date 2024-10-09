Mahesh Babu’s backpack at Hyderabad airport, check the price

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, known for his stylish lifestyle, recently caught everyone’s eye with his expensive Louis Vuitton backpack. While taking a break after the success of his film Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh was seen at the airport with his family, showing off his effortless style.

The Pricey Bag

What caught people’s attention during his airport appearance wasn’t just his look, but the luxurious Louis Vuitton Christopher MM backpack he carried. The sleek black and blue bag, featuring the iconic LV monogram, is priced at a jaw-dropping Rs. 3,81,841.50. This high-end fashion accessory truly highlights Mahesh’s love for luxury and makes it clear why he’s considered a fashion icon in Tollywood.

Frequent Appearances in His New Look

Mahesh Babu is preparing for his upcoming film SSMB29 with SS Rajamouli, a much-anticipated jungle adventure. His new look for the movie has been creating excitement, but some fans feel that seeing him frequently in this style, especially at the airport, may spoil the surprise. If he had kept his look hidden, the official reveal would have had a bigger impact on the film’s promotion.

Many fans believe that Mahesh should consider keeping his look under wraps in public, possibly wearing a hat or mask, to maintain the excitement for SSMB29. By keeping his makeover secret, he could add to the buzz and anticipation for the movie.