Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni creates buzz about debut

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest heroes in Telugu movies, also called Tollywood. People love him not just for his acting, but also for his calm and kind nature. Even though he is a big star, he lives a simple and quiet life with his family.

His wife, Namrata Shirodkar, was also an actress and model before marriage. After getting married, she left acting to take care of the family. They have two children — a son named Gautham and a daughter named Sitara.

Sitara Ghattamaneni is just 12 years old, but she is already becoming famous. She is full of energy, talent, and confidence. Recently, she became the brand ambassador for a big jewellery brand called PMJ Jewels. Her photo even appeared on a big screen at Times Square in New York.

Fans are curious if she will act in films soon.

What Her Parents Said

At a recent event, when Sitara was asked about her movie debut, she looked at her mom. Namrata replied, “She’s just 12. There’s still time.” She also said that the family is excited but they are waiting for the right time.

When asked about Mahesh Babu’s next movie with director SS Rajamouli, Namrata simply said, “Silence is the best formula.”

Even before her movie debut, Sitara has done some great work. She appeared in a song called “Penny” from her dad’s film Sarkaru Vaari Paata and gave her voice for Baby Elsa in the Telugu version of Frozen 2. She’s also trained in classical Kuchipudi dance and ballet.

Sitara has acted in ads too, including one with her dad that went viral. She’s also known for her fashion and even donated her first Rs. 1 crore paycheck to charity!

People are excited to see if Sitara will act with her dad or do her own film. But for now, she’s enjoying her childhood and learning new things.