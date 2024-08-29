Mahesh Babu’s never seen before avatar will shock you!

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is currently on a break before starting work on his much-awaited movie, SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. Recently, he traveled to the USA with his family and close friends to help his son Gautham enroll in a drama course at a university in New York.

Before leaving for the USA, Mahesh was seen at the airport with a full beard, and his new look quickly caught everyone’s attention. Now, another photo of Mahesh from the USA is trending on social media. In the picture, Mahesh looks very different from his usual self, with a thick beard, long hair, and a rugged, strong appearance.

Some fans find his new look surprising and almost unrecognizable, but it’s clear that Mahesh is fully committed to his next role in SSMB29. The photo shows him posing with a happy fan, and despite his different appearance, he still looks stylish and confident. This is the first time in his career that Mahesh has grown his beard to this length, and it suits the rugged character he’s preparing to play.

Mahesh Babu is also doing the voice-over for the Telugu version of “Mufasa: The Lion,” which will be released on December 20th.

The new movie, SSMB29, is already creating a lot of excitement among fans. Mahesh’s new look suggests that he will play an intense and action-packed role. Reports say that he has started special acting workshops and tough physical training to get ready for this character. The movie is expected to start filming soon, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Mahesh in his new, rugged look on screen.