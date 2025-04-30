Mahesh Babu’s new look for SSMB29 wows the internet

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu is grabbing headlines again, not for a film release, but for his stunning transformation for his upcoming movie, SSMB29, directed by the legendary SS Rajamouli. Recently, a few unseen pictures of the superstar went viral on social media, and fans simply can’t get enough!

In the photos, Mahesh is seen in a relaxed avatar — beige T-shirt, black shorts, and seated comfortably with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and a friend. But it’s his long, curly hair held back with a hairband and his rugged beard that truly stole the show. Fans quickly dubbed him a “Sher” (lion) and even compared him to a Hollywood action hero.

This transformation is unlike anything fans have seen from Mahesh Babu before. Known for his clean-cut look, the actor’s bulked-up physique and wild hairstyle have taken everyone by surprise. Social media was flooded with comments like “Lion ready to roar” and “Hollywood hero unlocked.”

Many fans believe this new look hints at a never-before-seen role in his career — one that promises power, grit, and global appeal.

What We Know About SSMB29

SS Rajamouli’s first project post-RRR is said to be a high-budget, globe-trotting action adventure, with inspiration drawn from franchises like Indiana Jones. Besides Mahesh, the film features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The team has already shot portions in Hyderabad and Odisha under tight security to avoid leaks.

Interestingly, Mahesh has been staying away from the spotlight to maintain secrecy about his look, only appearing occasionally and never revealing too much.

With a massive budget, star-studded cast, and Mahesh Babu’s jaw-dropping new avatar, SSMB29 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films of the year. Fans are already calling it a game-changer, and honestly, we can’t wait to see the “Lion” roar on the big screen!