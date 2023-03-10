Mahesh Babu’s new restaurant launch in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Pay attention, foodies! The newest restaurant in Hyderabad, AN Palace Heights, has now made its doors open to the public. Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu’s wife has collaborated with Asian Group’s to create this wonderful place. This fine dining hotel, which is situated just above the ongoing and well-liked AN Restaurant Minerva on Banjara Hills Road No. 12, is the ideal setting for treating yourself to a culinary extravaganza and delighting in all your senses.

A few of Tollywood‘s biggest stars, including actor Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, director Vamshi, and Sekhar Kammula, have already spent time at AN Palace Heights. Several pictures and videos from the inauguration are doing rounds on social media.

As soon as you enter AN Palace Heights, get ready to be whisked away to a world of indulgence and luxury. The menu is a perfect fusion of traditional and modern cuisines, and the interiors are luxurious and inviting. The decor is sophisticated and elegant. The menu has something for everyone, vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike!

At AN Palace Heights, the talented chefs have created a menu that is bursting with flavor and texture, with each dish standing alone as a culinary masterpiece. Every bite is a treat for your taste buds, from delicious starters to comfortable main courses and tempting desserts.

So why not reward yourself with a special meal at AN Palace Heights? It’s the ideal setting to indulge your cravings for food or celebrate a special occasion. Some of your favorite celebrities may also be present, so keep an eye out!