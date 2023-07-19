Mahesh Babu’s salary for his next movie will shock you!

His position as one of the highest-paid actors in the industry has been cemented by this astounding compensation, which has set a new benchmark for Tollywood's non-pan-Indian flicks

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 19th July 2023 3:25 pm IST
Mahesh Babu (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Tollywood fans! Prepare yourself for a cinematic spectacular unlike any other because Mahesh Babu is collaborating with great filmmaker Trivikram on his upcoming film “Guntur Kaaram,” which will be produced under the illustrious banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations.

But did you know how much Superstar Mahesh Babu is charging for this film? Keep reading to know.

Mahesh Babu’s Remuneration

According to latest reports, Mahesh Babu is demanding a staggering paycheck of Rs 78 crore + GST for this project! Yes, you read that correctly.

His position as one of the highest-paid actors in the industry has been cemented by this astounding compensation, which has set a new benchmark for Tollywood’s non-pan-Indian flicks.

The excitement doesn’t stop there! In addition to Mahesh Babu, the film stars the lovely Meenakshi Chaudhary and the cute Sreeleela as the female characters. They also expect to see other brilliant actors in key roles.

With a massive budget of Rs 200 crore, this high-octane film is set to enter theatres during the much-anticipated Sankranthi festival in 2024. Prepare to witness the making of cinematic history!

