Mahesh Babu’s salary hiked, know how much he is charging now

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu is unquestionably one of the most popular and talented actors in the Indian film industry. Mahesh has won the hearts of millions of fans across the country with his mesmerizing performances and charismatic personality over the course of his two-decade career.

Mahesh Babu’s remuneration has recently been the talk of the town. The superstar’s latest film, SSMB28 directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is yet to be released, but his pay for the project has already touched the sky. That’s correct! Without any pan-India appeal, Mahesh Babu is reportedly charging a whopping 70 crore for his role in the film.

But wait, there’s more! Mahesh Babu’s remuneration for his upcoming film, SSMB29 directed by SS Rajamouli, has reportedly risen to a whopping 110 crore! That’s correct; you heard correctly. With this massive salary, Mahesh Babu has now entered Tollywood‘s 100cr club along with Allu Arjun and Prabhas.

It’s no secret that Mahesh Babu is a bankable star, and his films have always been box-office smashes. But, with his remuneration reaching new heights, he is clearly at the top of his game. His massive fan base and incredible talent have made him an industry force to be reckoned with.

Fans are excited to see the actor’s magic on the big screen again, and with such a large paycheck, they know he’ll bring his A-game. So, mark your calendars, because SSMB28 and SSMB29 are going to be a wild ride, and Mahesh Babu will undoubtedly take us on an unforgettable journey.