Mahesh Babu’s viral Hyderabad photo: New look, hit or miss?

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu has always been the center of attention, and this time it’s all about his changing look. For months, Mahesh rocked a rugged style with long hair and a thick beard, sparking rumors that it was for his upcoming movie SSMB29, directed by S. S. Rajamouli.

Fans were thrilled, thinking this was his character’s final look for the big-budget film set against an African jungle backdrop.

But now, Mahesh surprised everyone again. At the pre-wedding event of music composer M. M. Keeravani’s son, Sri Simha Koduri, Mahesh appeared in a fresh, clean-cut style. His hair was trimmed, and the beard was gone. This sudden change has left fans puzzled. Why the makeover? Is it a personal choice, or is Rajamouli planning something unexpected for the movie?

Rajamouli is known for being very particular about his characters, so fans are now wondering if Mahesh’s earlier look was just a trial. With SSMB29 shooting reportedly delayed until next year, this new look could simply be a temporary change until filming starts.

Massive Budget and a Two-Part Release

The movie’s budget is reportedly a whopping Rs. 1000 crore, making it one of India’s biggest productions ever. It’s set to release in two parts, allowing Rajamouli to tell a detailed story that will keep audiences hooked. Mahesh Babu’s transformation has already won over fans, who are eager to see him in this unique style.