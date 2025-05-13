Mumbai: The recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 shocked the nation, killing 26 people, including 25 Indians. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, striking terror bases in Pakistan and PoK. This serious conflict between the two countries is now affecting the world of entertainment too—especially Bollywood.

TV Shows, Social Media, and Movies Hit by Ban

After the attack, Indian authorities took action by banning Pakistani TV shows and removing their content from Indian platforms. Social media accounts of several Pakistani stars, including Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and Atif Aslam, are now blocked in India. When users try to view their profiles, it shows a message saying the account is not available in India.

Streaming services and music apps have also started to quietly remove any traces of Pakistani actors from Bollywood content.

Actors Removed from Film Posters and Songs

Now, fans are noticing major changes.

• Mahira Khan, who starred with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, has been removed from the song Zaalima poster. Now it only shows Shah Rukh.

the level of pettiness is insane like no way they even removed mahira khan from the thumbnail of zaalima too😭😭😭 https://t.co/fZ5bXMKhpR pic.twitter.com/YU4U6wyoEt — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) May 12, 2025

• In Kapoor & Sons, Fawad Khan has been removed from the song Buddhu Sa Mann poster.

Fawad Khan from Kapoor and Sons as well, it's now just Kapoor and Son lmao 😭 https://t.co/WLP8b9Oxh3 pic.twitter.com/0HDMxuhxuS — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) May 12, 2025

• Mawra Hocane, known for Sanam Teri Kasam, has been taken off the album cover. Only Harshvardhan Raneremains on the poster.

not them removing mawra from the posters 😭 pic.twitter.com/mrYatmmCUo — ✯ (@bekhayaIi) May 12, 2025

But Some Posters and Songs Are Still Live

Interestingly, some songs still feature Pakistani actors and haven’t been changed yet:

Voh Dekhnay Mein from London Paris New York poster still features Ali Zafar and Aditi Rao Hydari .

and . Suit Suit from Hindi Medium still has Saba Qamar alongside Irrfan Khan on YouTube and music apps.

We’ll have to wait and see if these too will be updated or if production houses decide to leave them as they are.

A Big Shift in Bollywood

This shows how rising tensions are now changing even old movie content. Actors from Pakistan are not only being blocked from future work but are also being erased from the past. Bollywood is clearly showing where it stands during this difficult time.