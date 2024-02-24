Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Twitter banter goes viral

Mumbai: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan gained widespread recognition in India with her Bollywood debut in the movie “Raees” alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan back in 2017. However, it wasn’t just her acting that caught people’s attention. A viral picture with actor Ranbir Kapoor sparked rumours of a potential romance between the two.

Speculations about Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan being romantically involved began circulating after they were seen together at the Global Teacher Prize event in Dubai. The rumour mill went into overdrive when pictures surfaced of the duo bonding over a smoke session in New York City. The images, which quickly spread on social media, showed Mahira in a stunning backless white dress and Ranbir in a beige tee.

Ranbir Kapoor & Mahira Khan spotted in New York. pic.twitter.com/DvWC7DCJeD — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) September 21, 2017

And now, a Twitter banter between Ranbir Kapoor’s speculated account, ‘@myreymar_1528’, and Mahira Khan’s account has resurfaced, causing a stir on social media. Screenshots shared by a Redditor showed interactions during one of Mahira’s ‘AskMahira’ sessions. In one exchange, ‘Reymar_1528’ commented with ‘My My My,’ to which Mahira replied, ‘Haha yours yours yours.’ Another screenshot revealed ‘@myreymar_1528’ commenting on Mahira with ‘My (ring emoji).’

The Redditor claimed to have found Ranbir Kapoor’s original Instagram account, ‘Reymar_1528,’ citing evidence to support the assertion. According to the Redditor, the account name comprises two pairs of numbers, ’15’ and ’28,’ representing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s birthdays, respectively. The account is purportedly followed by Ayan Mukerji and follows notable figures like Randhir Kapoor, director Anurag Basu, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The Reddit post has been deleted now, but the users’ conversation under the deleted post is still on.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is married to Alia Bhatt, while Mahira Khan is married to Salim Karim.