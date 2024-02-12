Mahira Khan QUITS Netflix project, set to welcome 2nd child soon?

Islamabad: Popular actress Mahira Khan, celebrated for her contributions to the entertainment industry, recently made headlines for her personal life as she got married for the second time. The 39-year-old said ‘Qubool Hai’ to her longtime beau and Pakistani businessman Salim Karim in a low-key ceremony in October 2023.

The joyous occasion garnered well-wishes from celebrities in both the Pakistani and Indian film industries. Mahira was previously married to Ali Askari, and together they co-parent their son Azlan, born in 2009.

Mahira Khan Pregnant?

Now, speculations are rife that Mahira Khan is expecting her second child. Rumours gained traction after a Reddit user claimed she withdrew from significant projects, including a Netflix venture, citing pregnancy. The viral post hinted that Mahira and Salim are expected to welcome their baby in August or September.

“So, I got this news from a close source that she opted out of the esteemed Netflix project alongside a big film as she’s expecting her second child somewhere in August or September. An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth but as she’s a big celeb and can’t keep it lowkey for long, I personally feel that she will announce,” the viral post read.

While there is no official confirmation yet, fans eagerly await news and extend warm wishes to Mahira for a healthy and joyful motherhood journey.

On the professional front, Mahira Khan was last seen in the well-received drama ‘Razia’ which marked another success in her career.