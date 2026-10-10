Mahisha Dasara at Town Hall as Mysuru Palace starts rituals

Mysuru: The Mahisha Dasara celebrations in Mysuru concluded with a modest programme at Town Hall amid continuing differences over the event. Meanwhile, traditional religious rituals associated with the royal family’s private Dasara began at Mysuru Palace under the guidance of Rajmata Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, marking two significant developments in the cultural city on Saturday, October 10.

The district administration and police had prohibited the celebration of Mahisha Dasara at Chamundi Hills. Consequently, Dalit organisations, activists and progressive thinkers organised the programme on the premises of Town Hall. Former mayor Purushottam and progressive thinker K.S. Bhagawan, among others, offered floral tributes to the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar to mark the beginning of the event.

As a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders were imposed within a 200-metre radius of the Mahishasura statue at Chamundi Hills from the night of October 9 until 6 am on October 11. The statue was covered with a tarpaulin, and security arrangements were strengthened to prevent any untoward incidents.

Speaking at the programme, former mayor Purushottam said Minister Priyank Kharge had appealed to the police commissioner to permit the Mahisha Dasara celebrations. He also claimed that there had been confusion over the issue involving the district in-charge minister, Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

Purushottam urged the district administration to decorate the Mahishasura statue and offer floral tributes during next year’s Dasara inauguration. He warned that if the authorities failed to do so, the organisers themselves would perform the ritual.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru royal family’s private Dasara rituals commenced at the palace under the supervision of Rajmata Pramoda Devi Wadiyar. The ceremonial attachment of the lion figures to the Ratna Simhasana was completed during the auspicious period between 6 am and 7.12 am. The religious wrist-thread ceremony was subsequently conducted between 8.35 am and 9.05 am.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar’s coronation ceremony was scheduled between 11.45 am and 12.05 pm. The ceremonial procession carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari from Chamundi Thotti to Kannadi Thotti was scheduled between 1.40 pm and 2.05 pm.

Special prayers and religious rituals will continue at the palace every day until Vijayadashami. While the traditional royal celebrations proceed, the restrictions on Mahisha Dasara have kept the issue in public discussion, reflecting the contrasting cultural and social perspectives surrounding the festival in Mysuru.