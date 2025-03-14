Mahmood Akram, 19, sets record by mastering 400 languages

At only 19 years, Chennai-born Tamil Nadu resident Mahmood Akram has reached a record-breaking milestone in the field of linguistics. Dubbed a child genius for languages, Akram has read, written, spoken, and even typed 400 languages and speaks 46 of them fairly fluently. His feats have garnered international acclaim and several world records.

Mahmood’s venture into languages was early, having been motivated by his father, Shilbee Mozhippriyan, a linguist who spoke 16 languages. Mahmood had, at the age of four, already demonstrated an extraordinary ability to learn languages. He memorized the English alphabet within six days and learned the intricate script of Tamil within three weeks—both feats that usually take months.

By the time he was eight, Mahmood had become the youngest multilingual typist in the world. When he was 12, he amazed the international linguistic community by showing proficiency in 400 languages, which again earned him a world record. His gift was so exceptional that he amazed German linguists when he participated in an international competition.

However, it is pertinent to note that Akram is not a 100 percent fluent in all languages. He is at different levels of proficiency in the languages and does not claim to be fluent in all.

Global recognition and continued excellence

Mahmood’s linguistic vocabulary encompasses an extensive array of languages including Assamese, Arabic, Chinese, French, Hebrew, and German. His proficiency has taken him far beyond India to give language workshops in Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand, and Indonesia. He is still very young but has already achieved the status of an international teacher and a propagator of linguistic diversity.

Presently working towards degrees in Linguistics at the Open University (UK) and English Literature and Animation at Alagappa University (India), Mahmood keeps honing his skills and motivating others by doing so. His love for languages is such that he shares and teaches and interacts with fans on social media sites as well.

Mahmood Akram breaks barriers through language

Mahmood’s success underscores the strength of commitment and family encouragement in developing talent. “Languages are not just words; they are bridges between people,” Mahmood explained in an interview. His tale is a testament to the potential of one person to redefine international communication and motivate generations to come.

Mahmood Akram’s path is not merely about record-breaking—it is about bringing cultures together through the universal force of language.