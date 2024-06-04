Mahua Moitra returns to Parliament with resounding victory in Krishnanagar

Kolkata:In a political comeback that can only be described as triumphant, Mahua Moitra, the firebrand leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), is headed for a resounding victory in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat with a commanding lead over her nearest BJP rival Amrita Roy.

Moitra who bagged 6,24,711 votes was leading by an irreversible margin of 57,083 over her nearest BJP rival Amrita Roy, who managed to pocket 5,67,628 votes.

Also Read Modi must resign immediately: Mamata

Moitra’s electoral triumph not only secures her seat in Parliament, but also serves as a defiant retort to attempts to sideline her from the political arena.

Her expulsion from the Lok Sabha last year in a controversial cash-for-query case was a temporary setback in her political journey.

However, her landslide victory in Krishnanagar speaks volumes about her resilience and unwavering support from her constituents.

The 15-year odyssey of Moitra from the world of high finance to the heart of Indian politics has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Born into privilege in Assam, Moitra’s decision to leave her lucrative career as an investment banker in New York and London to join the political fray was met with both skepticism and admiration.

Inspired by the call for grassroots activism, she joined the Congress party’s youth wing in 2009 before eventually finding her home in the Trinamool Congress.

Moitra’s political journey has been marked by her unapologetic candour and steadfast commitment to her principles.

Her impassioned speeches in Parliament, despite her newcomer status, have earned her nationwide acclaim and established her as a formidable voice of dissent against the ruling establishment.

However, her tenure has not been without its share of controversies and challenges. Moitra’s outspoken nature and willingness to challenge the status quo have often put her at odds with her own party leadership.

As Moitra returns to Parliament with a resounding mandate, she does so with a renewed sense of purpose and determination.

Her victory not only reaffirms her place on the national stage but also serves as a rallying cry for those who refuse to be silenced in the face of adversity.

In Moitra’s own words, this win is not just a personal triumph but a fitting response to those who sought to suppress her voice.

And as she takes her seat in the hallowed halls of Parliament again, one thing is clear – Moitra is here to stay, and her voice will not be silenced.