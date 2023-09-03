Maintain peace, says Owaisi as Milad, Ganesh Chaturthi coincide

The Hyderabad MP remarked that the poor, irrespective of his/her religion will be the 'most affected' if peace is disturbed.

New Delhi: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Parliament House complex on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged residents of Hyderabad to maintain peace as the festivals of Milad un Nabi and Ganesh Chaturthi fall on the same day this year on September 28.

“28 September ko Milad-un-Nabiﷺ bhi hai aur Ganesh Chaturthi bhi hai. Main Telangana ke awaam se appeal karta hoon ke wo aman ko barqaraar rakhiye,” he said in a post X.

Owaisi remarked that the poor, irrespective of his/her religion will be the ‘most affected’ if peace is disturbed.

“Daily wagers have to earn every day to meet ends which is why Telangana’s peace is important. I have complete trust in the people of Hyderabad and Telangana that they will continue the period of peace that the state has seen in the last 9 years. Our Hindu brothers will celebrate their festival in peace and Muslims will celebrate Milad un Nabi in full spirit,” he said in a video address.

