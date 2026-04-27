Maize farmers spend nights in queues at PACS centre in Telangana

Hyderabad: Maize farmers in Thadur village of Nagarkurnool district are spending sleepless nights outside a Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) centre, alleging severe mismanagement in procurement and lack of basic arrangements.

Visuals and local accounts from the PACS centre show farmers lying on the ground, their documents spread out in queues outside the premises and held down with stones, as they wait for their turn late into the night.

Farmers have expressed anger against the state government led by A Revanth Reddy alleging that maize procurement has been poorly handled this season. They claim that essential materials like gunny bags have not been supplied adequately, further delaying the process.

According to farmers, nearly 100 people are camping at the centre every night, with no proper shelter, drinking water, or sanitation facilities.

Farmers warn of protests

Farmers say such a situation has not been witnessed in previous years and accuse officials of giving “careless and vague” responses when questioned about delays. They also alleged that no local public representatives or Congress leaders have visited the site to address their concerns.

“We are being made to wait endlessly without any clarity. There are no gunny bags, and procurement is not moving. We are forced to sleep here like this,” a farmer said.

Frustration is mounting among the affected farmers, who have warned that they will launch large-scale protests if immediate steps are not taken. They are demanding urgent supply of gunny bags, streamlined procurement, and better facilities at the PACS centre.

Officials are yet to issue a detailed response on the allegations.