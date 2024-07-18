Maize, Hyderabad’s favourite bhutta, arrives from Karnataka, Maha

Hyderabad: Arrivals of maize (bhutta) to the city have started with the harvest of maize crop in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The biggest market for maize is at the Darussalam road where farmers and agents from Karnataka, Maharashtra and some parts of Telangana bring in the produce and sell it at wholesale price. A dozen of maize is sold for Rs. 70 to Rs. 90 depending upon its quality.

“Due to low harvest the supply is low and prices are high. When the arrivals increase the prices will come down. It will take another fortnight for prices to drop,” said Syed Nayeem, a trader.

On Darussalam road, one can find at least a dozen odd traders keeping heaps of maize and selling the customers at wholesale prices. “It’s a wholesale market, we give a minimum of six and maximum it’s up to the buyer,” he said.

The maize is transported to the city from far off districts of Maharashtra and Karnataka. “Transportation prices increased manifold and distance is more from Hyderabad to the districts in Karnataka and Maharashtra from where it is brought. This is the other reason for the increase in prices,” said Mujahid, another trader.

The maize is bought in huge quantities by the local vendors, who sell it on push carts after roasting it on coal and sell it at public places for Rs. 15 to Rs. 20. During the rainy season there is high demand for it in the city especially at picnics or public spaces.