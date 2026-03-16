Major fire near Farooq Nagar bus stand in Falaknuma

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out engulfing shops near the Farooq Nagar bus stand in Falaknuma, Hyderabad, on Monday, March 16.

Thick smoke billowed, and raging fire rose as locals tried to extinguish the blaze. Around eight small shops, including furniture raw materials shops, an auto repair shop and a plastic shop and a mattress godown, came under the fire.

Fire tenders try to bring the blaze under control in Falaknuma

Fire tenders try to bring the blaze under control in Falaknuma

Fire tenders try to bring the blaze under control in Falaknuma

Locals and fire tenders try to bring the blaze under control in Falaknuma

Fire from one of the shops that was gutted in Falaknuma

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A fire station vehicle

Short circuit is suspected as the reason behind the accident.

On information, personnel from two fire brigades, one from Chandrayangutta, reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

No casualties have been reported, though there is heavy property damage.