Major fire near Farooq Nagar bus stand in Falaknuma

Thick smoke billowed and raging fire rose as locals tried to extinguish the blaze.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th March 2026 4:58 pm IST|   Updated: 16th March 2026 5:25 pm IST
Fire engulfing a building near Farooq Nagar bus stand in Falaknuma, with firefighters responding to the b.

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out engulfing shops near the Farooq Nagar bus stand in Falaknuma, Hyderabad, on Monday, March 16.

Thick smoke billowed, and raging fire rose as locals tried to extinguish the blaze. Around eight small shops, including furniture raw materials shops, an auto repair shop and a plastic shop and a mattress godown, came under the fire.

Firefighters fighting a major fire near Farooq Nagar bus stand in Falaknuma.
Fire tenders try to bring the blaze under control in Falaknuma
Firefighters extinguishing a major fire at a commercial area near Farooq Nagar bus stand, Falaknuma.
Fire tenders try to bring the blaze under control in Falaknuma
Firefighters and emergency responders at the scene of a major fire near Farooq Nagar bus stand in Falaknu.
Fire tenders try to bring the blaze under control in Falaknuma
Firefighters and police respond to a major blaze near Farooq Nagar bus stand in Falaknuma, Hyderabad.
Locals and fire tenders try to bring the blaze under control in Falaknuma
Fire engulfing shops near Farooq Nagar bus stand in Falaknuma, causing extensive damage.
Fire from one of the shops that was gutted in Falaknuma
Fire near Farooq Nagar bus stand in Falaknuma causing smoke and damage to nearby shops. Emergency service.
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Emergency response to fire at Falaknuma bus stand in Hyderabad, with firefighters and crowd present at th.
A fire station vehicle

Short circuit is suspected as the reason behind the accident.

Subhan Haleem
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On information, personnel from two fire brigades, one from Chandrayangutta, reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

No casualties have been reported, though there is heavy property damage.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th March 2026 4:58 pm IST|   Updated: 16th March 2026 5:25 pm IST

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