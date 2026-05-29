Major fire breaks out in Masab Tank’s Italian Store

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a crockery store in a crucial Masab Tank junction on Friday afternoon, May 29.

Firefighters rushed to the scene upon receiving the alert and are currently working to extinguish the blaze. While crews have brought the flames under control, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire occurred at the Italian Store, a men’s clothing shop situated nestled within a commercial cluster.

According to D Venkanna, District Fire Operator, Hyderabad, who is currently at the site, the fire started on the first floor of the shop, which then extended to the second floor.

Major fire breaks out at Masab Tank crockery shop



A fire broke out at Anwar Crockeries, a business complex in Masab Tank, Hyderabad, sending locals into a panic.



The blaze started on the third floor of the three-storey building. Fire department teams rushed to the scene and are… pic.twitter.com/IsErVmRDnW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 29, 2026

“The fire has been controlled; only the smoke remains as seen in the videos,” Venkanna said. He confirmed there were no casualties, fatalities, or structural damage. Four fire engines and 20 to 25 firefighters were deployed to the location, he added.

According to eyewitnesses, locals around the area and inside the neighbouring store, Anwar Crockeries, fled the scene after the sudden fire.

The police have since registered a case and initiated an investigation into the fire. “More details can be shared after completion of the investigation,” Venkanna said.