Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a warehouse in Kishan Nagar, Asifnagar, Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

The fire occurred around midnight in the three-floor building godown. Local residents alerted the police, who immediately reached the spot and called in fire department personnel to control the blaze.

Four fire tenders arrived at the scene and battled the flames for two hours before extinguishing them. Authorities suspect a short circuit may have caused the fire.