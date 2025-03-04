Major IAS, IPS transfers likely in Telangana after MLC elections

Zahed Farooqui | Published: 4th March 2025 12:33 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy is planning a large-scale reshuffle of IAS and IPS officers once the electoral code of conduct for the MLC elections ends. According to sources, key positions in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) may also see changes to enhance administrative oversight.

Despite retaining several officers from the previous BRS government over the past year, Revanth Reddy has been dissatisfied with their performance. While these officials attempted to implement government schemes, they reportedly fell short of expectations. The chief minister had directed district collectors to oversee scheme implementation through field visits, but many have remained confined to their offices. He recently expressed his disappointment during a collectors’ conference.

In consultation with chief secretary Shanthi Kumari, Revanth Reddy has reportedly shortlisted proactive officers for key positions. The reshuffle is expected to include changes at the principal secretary, secretary, district collector, and commissioner levels.

With reports of top-level transfers circulating, officers aspiring for influential positions have begun lobbying for recommendations through close ministers.

Zahed Farooqui | Published: 4th March 2025 12:33 pm IST

