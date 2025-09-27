Major IAS, IPS reshuffle in Telangana: CV Anand, Shikha Goel among transferred

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued a comprehensive transfer and posting order for IAS and IPS officers, effective from September 26, 2025, aimed at optimising governance and law enforcement across the state.

IAS transfers

On the IAS front, Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi (1999 batch), Principal Secretary in the Commercial Taxes & Excise Department, has been given additional charge as Principal Secretary to Government (Poll), General Administration Department, replacing M Raghunandan Rao (2002 batch).

Raghunandan Rao, currently Agriculture & Co-operation Secretary, has been transferred as Commissioner of Commercial Taxes and holds additional charge as Commissioner of Transport, succeeding K Haritha (2013 batch) and K. Surendra Mohan (2006 batch), respectively.

K Surendra Mohan, who has taken over as Agriculture & Co-operation Secretary, continues to hold additional charges as Commissioner for Cooperation, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, and Director of Marketing.

M Haritha, Special Secretary in the Education Department, has been posted as Collector & District Magistrate of Rajanna Sircilla District and additionally appointed Special Secretary to the Finance Department, taking over from Sandeep Kumar Jha (2014 batch).

Sandeep Kumar Jha has been transferred as Special Secretary to Government, Transport, Roads & Buildings Department.

IPS transfers

Ravi Gupta, IPS 1990 batch, currently Special Chief Secretary to the Home Department and Chairman of Road Safety Authority, has been transferred and posted as Executive Vice-Chairman and Director General of the Centre for Good Governance, Telangana, Hyderabad.

CV Anand appointed as Spl CS, Home dept

CV Anand, IPS 1991, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, takes over as Special Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department, replacing Ravi Gupta.

Shikha Goel, IPS 1994, Director of Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and HFAC Director, Telangana FSL, Hyderabad, is appointed Director General, Vigilance Enforcement and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to Government, General Administration Department. She also holds additional charge as Director, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau until further orders.

Swati Lakra, IPS 1995, Additional Director General of Police, Organization Home Guards, Telangana, Hyderabad, is given full additional charge as Director General, Special Protection Force, Telangana, Hyderabad. Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, IPS 1995, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Telangana, Hyderabad, also holds full additional charge as Additional Director General of Police Personnel, Telangana, Hyderabad, replacing Anil Kumar, IPS 1996.

Charu Sinha, IPS 1996, Additional Director General of Police, CID, Telangana, takes full additional charge as Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hyderabad, succeeding Vijay Kumar, IPS 1997.

Anil Kumar, IPS 1996, has been posted as Additional Director General of Police Operations, Greyhounds Octopus, Telangana, Hyderabad, replacing M. Stephen Raveendra, IPS 1999.

VC Sajjanar appointed as new Hyderabad CP

VC Sajjanar, IPS 1996, Managing Director, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, has been made Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, succeeding C.V. Anand, IPS 1991.

Vijay Kumar, IPS 1997, has been assigned as Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Hyderabad.

Y Nagi Reddy is new TGSRTC MD

Y Nagi Reddy, IPS 1997, Director General, Telangana Disaster Response Fire Services, Telangana, Hyderabad, now serves as Managing Director, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), Hyderabad, taking over from VC Sajjanar.

Devendra Singh Chauhan, IPS 1997, Principal Secretary to Government, CAFCS Department and Ex-Officio Commissioner, Civil Supplies, has been transferred as Additional Director General of Police, Multizone-II.

Vikram Singh Mann, IPS 1998, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Hyderabad City, is posted as Director General, Telangana Disaster Response Fire Services, Hyderabad, replacing Y Nagi Reddy.

M Stephen Raveendra, IPS 1999, takes over as Commissioner, Civil Supplies and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to Government, CAFCS Department, succeeding Devendra Singh Chauhan.

M Srinivasulu, IPS 2006, Inspector General of Police, CID, Telangana, Hyderabad, has been transferred as Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Hyderabad City, replacing P. Viswa Prasad, IPS 1998.

Tafseer Iqubal, IPS 2008, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Zone-VI Charminar and HFAC Inspector General of Police, Multizone-II, is posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Hyderabad City, succeeding Vikram Singh Mann.

SM Vijay Kumar, IPS 2012, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Hyderabad City, is transferred as Commissioner of Police, Siddipet, replacing B. Anuradha, IPS 2017.

Sindhu Sharma, IPS 2014, Superintendent of Police, Intelligence, is transferred as Joint Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hyderabad.

G Vineeth, IPS 2017, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur, Cyberabad, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Narayanpet.

B Anuradha, IPS 2017, is assigned as Deputy Commissioner of Police, LB Nagar Zone, Rachakonda, replacing Ch. Praveen Kumar, IPS 2017.

Ch. Praveen Kumar, IPS 2017, is transferred as Joint Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hyderabad, succeeding Ritiraj, IPS 2018.

Yogesh Goutam, IPS 2018, Superintendent of Police, Narayanpet, is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar, Cyberabad, replacing Ch. Srinivas, IPS 2018.

Ch. Srinivas, IPS 2018, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Hyderabad City, succeeding S.M. Vijay Kumar, IPS 2012.

Ritiraj, IPS 2018, is transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur.

