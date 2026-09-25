Major landslide damages houses in Sikkim, no casualties

Gangtok: A major landslide triggered by continuous heavy rainfall damaged several houses in Sikkim’s Gyalshing district, officials said on Friday, September 25.

The landslide occurred late Thursday night, causing extensive damage in the Rimbi village, they said.

Several houses, including government accommodations, were destroyed or extensively damaged in the incident, they added.

#WATCH | Sikkim | A major landslide in the Rimbi area has left more than 30 houses affected. The incident was triggered by heavy mudslides and debris coming down from the upper slopes, sending large quantities of mud, rocks and other debris towards the lower areas



(Video source:… pic.twitter.com/5rhBlSoiTB — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026

There was, however, no loss of life, officials said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed concern over the situation in Rimbi, saying the safety and well-being of the affected residents were the government’s top priority.

Tamang said he had directed local authorities to remain on high alert, closely monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents.

He appealed to people in the affected area to remain vigilant amid the torrential rain, follow advisories issued by authorities and extend support to one another.

The state government is taking all necessary steps to protect the people and address the situation in Rimbi, he said.