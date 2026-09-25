Major landslide damages houses in Sikkim, no casualties

Several houses, including government accommodations, were destroyed or extensively damaged in the incident, they added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Landslide in Sikkim damages houses and infrastructure, causing destruction and disruption.
Landslide in Sikkim's Rimbi

Gangtok: A major landslide triggered by continuous heavy rainfall damaged several houses in Sikkim’s Gyalshing district, officials said on Friday, September 25.

The landslide occurred late Thursday night, causing extensive damage in the Rimbi village, they said.

Several houses, including government accommodations, were destroyed or extensively damaged in the incident, they added.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

There was, however, no loss of life, officials said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed concern over the situation in Rimbi, saying the safety and well-being of the affected residents were the government’s top priority.

Tamang said he had directed local authorities to remain on high alert, closely monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

He appealed to people in the affected area to remain vigilant amid the torrential rain, follow advisories issued by authorities and extend support to one another.

The state government is taking all necessary steps to protect the people and address the situation in Rimbi, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button