Major restructuring in Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate

The decision comes in the wake of the recent municipal re-organisation under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

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Hyderabad: In a major administrative restructuring, the government issued orders overhauling the territorial jurisdiction of police stations, administrative divisions, traffic wings, and specialised units across the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate.

The decision comes in the wake of the recent municipal re-organisation under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). State officials noted that rapid urban expansion and increased civic responsibilities necessitated a fresh alignment of police jurisdictions to enhance operational efficiency, ensure closer supervision, and reduce emergency response times.

Thorrur, Koheda, Pedda Amberpet, and Manganpally villages, which came under the Hayathnagar, Abdullapurmet, and Ibrahimpatnam police jurisdictions, will now come under the Adibatla Police Station.

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Hydershakote, Gandamguda, Bayragiguda, and Piramcheruvu, Raja Bahadur Venkat Rama Reddy (RBVRR) Telangana State Police Academy and the Army Firing Range will come under the Rajendranagar Police Station.

Tondupally, Gollapally, and Pedda Golkonda villages are now under Shamshabad Police Station limits.

All Women Police Stations (WPS) and Zonal Cyber Cells have been reorganised into clear zonal jurisdictions:Jubilee Hills, Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Charminar, Golconda, and Rajendranagar.

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The notification takes immediate effect following its publication in an extraordinary issue of the Telangana Gazette.

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