Make, don’t just serve: AP Naidu stresses India’s product future

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that it is important to make products rather than remain as employees, emphasising that products guarantee 100 per cent revenue.

Inaugurating the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd’s (BSNL) Swadeshi 4G Mobile Network in Vijayawada, the chief minister noted that Indians are downloading 24 per cent of apps made by others, ending up paying 95 per cent to foreign companies.

“We are doing job work (jobs), that is not what we should do. Money is in products. If we can make products, we will get 100 per cent revenue and also royalties,” Naidu said, adding getting a patent is also crucial.

Highlighting that his dream was to see everybody owning a smartphone in the country, he said Andhra Pradesh will demonstrate how smartphones have enabled ease of life.

Appreciating BSNL for cancelling a global tender in 2020 and going for indigenous development of technology in the run up to the inauguration of Swadeshi 4G Mobile Network, the CM underscored that nothing is impossible once 4G technology comes.

Emphasising the importance of 4G technology, he said it was needed to roll out services like ‘Mana Mitra’ in the southern state, which made over 700 services available to people.

According to Naidu, he gave a report to the central government back in 1998, which “led to deregulation” in the telecom field and observed that BSNL has become a “powerful” organisation today.

Heaping praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM reiterated that he is the right man at the right time in the right place, and noted that India suffered due to the lack of a right leader but not for want of resources or smartness.

Calling PM Modi as the pride of everybody, the TDP supremo said the former has foresight and vision, outlining his initiatives such as ‘Make in India’, ‘Digital India’, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and others.

Crediting the prime minister for sending vaccines to 100 countries during Covid-19 pandemic, Naidu also underscored that countries such as France and Singapore are adopting India’s UPI payments technology.

Asserting that nobody can stop India from going forward, the CM said the country will become the number one globally by 2047. As we are all in a knowledge economy now, he called on people to engage in smart work.