Making all efforts to bring Tesla to Telangana: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday, April 4, said that the state government is making all efforts to bring Tesla, the EV car giant to the state.

He said that since December 2023, the government of Telangana “has been actively focusing on major investment opportunities by global giants, and as part of this focus we have been studying and tracking Tesla’s planned investment initiatives in India.”

The minister informed that his team is continuing the dialogue and discussions with Tesla by putting in all efforts for Tesla to establish their plant in Telangana.

Tagging Tesla chief Elon Musk on X, Babu said that Telangana with its “Industry friendly policy, is working with a progressive and futuristic vision by creating a world-class Infrastructure and hassle-free permissions system to enable best-in-class companies like TESLA to do business in Telangana.”

The minister’s post on X comes hours after former IT and Industries minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) requested the Telangana government to go all out to bring Tesla to Telangana.

KTR was reacting to media reports that Tesla is scouting sites in India for $2 billion-$3 billion electric car plant.

“Request Telangana Government to go all out and do your best to bring them to our state Make sure Tesla team visits Hyderabad and understands the progressive industrial policies of Telangana Government,” the former minister posted on ‘X’.

Tesla is reportedly sending a team to India this month to scout locations for a proposed car plant. The Central government last month lowered tariffs on higher-priced imported EVs for companies that commit to making them in the country within three years.

In 2022, as Telangana Minister for Industry and Commerce, K. T. Rama Rao had invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up shop in the state.

“Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India,” KTR tweeted.

His post was in response to Elon Musk’s tweet on bringing EV to India. “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government,” Elon Musk tweeted.